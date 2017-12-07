BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have placed pitcher Henry Owens on outright waivers, opening up a spot on their 40-man roster, according to NBC Sports’ Evan Drellich.

Owens, 25, is 4-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 16 career starts at the major league level. Originally drafted 36th overall in the 2011 draft, the big lefty was formerly a highly ranked prospect in the Red Sox system in 2014 and 2015. He has particularly struggled with his control, walking 44 batters in 85 innings and posting a 1.52 WHIP with Boston.

Drellich tweeted on Wednesday that it’s unclear whether a corresponding move was “imminent” or the move was “pre-emptive.”

The move exposes Owens to other teams and opens a spot for the Red Sox to either sign a free agent or add a player via trade. More moves should be expected across the majors in the coming weeks, with the Winter Meetings running from Dec. 10-14 in Orlando.