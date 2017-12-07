FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A worker at a Framingham Stop and Shop supermarket is accused of placing a camera inside an “employees only” bathroom.
Framingham Police are investigating the incident.
In a statement, the supermarket says, “Nothing is more important to Stop & Shop than the safety and privacy of its associates. We were shocked to learn of the allegations that a store associate attempted to violate the privacy of other associates at our Temple Street Framingham store and immediately suspended the individual.”
Stop and Shop says they are working closely with police in the investigation.