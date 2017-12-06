BOSTON (CBS) — Forget trading Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis. Mike Gorman doesn’t want to trade Tatum for anybody.

Count the NBC Sports Boston Celtics play-by-play man among those who have seen enough of the impressive rookie to know that the Celtics should hold onto him and not even consider packaging him to get a stud like the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis. He told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday that based on what Tatum has already shown as a 19-year-old, his ceiling as a player right now is limitless.

“I don’t think water will find its level because I don’t think there’s a level with [Tatum], because he’s so young,” said Gorman. “I think he’s untouchable. I think he has the potential, from what you’ve seen … to be a multi-time All Star in this league.”

Entering Wednesday’s action, Tatum leads the NBA with a .513 three-point percentage. Clearly, Gorman believes the rookie is capable of being among the league’s best overall over years to come.

Despite his confidence in Tatum’s future, he thinks it’s even brighter for the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, a.k.a. “The Greek Freak” – brighter than any other player in the NBA.

“I think it will be his league as soon as LeBron steps aside. That’s how good I think he is. I think he will be the No. 1 player in the league from the time hes 25-26 to the time he’s about 31,” Gorman said.

Gorman also discusses the Celtics’ worrisome rebounding woes, and how much ex-Celtic Avery Bradley has to do with the improvement of the Detroit Pistons. Listen above for the full interview!