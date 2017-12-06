Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Mike Gorman, NBA, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — Forget trading Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis. Mike Gorman doesn’t want to trade Tatum for anybody.

Count the NBC Sports Boston Celtics play-by-play man among those who have seen enough of the impressive rookie to know that the Celtics should hold onto him and not even consider packaging him to get a stud like the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis. He told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday that based on what Tatum has already shown as a 19-year-old, his ceiling as a player right now is limitless.

“I don’t think water will find its level because I don’t think there’s a level with [Tatum], because he’s so young,” said Gorman. “I think he’s untouchable. I think he has the potential, from what you’ve seen … to be a multi-time All Star in this league.”

Entering Wednesday’s action, Tatum leads the NBA with a .513 three-point percentage. Clearly, Gorman believes the rookie is capable of being among the league’s best overall over years to come.

Jayson Tatum (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite his confidence in Tatum’s future, he thinks it’s even brighter for the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, a.k.a. “The Greek Freak” – brighter than any other player in the NBA.

“I think it will be his league as soon as LeBron steps aside. That’s how good I think he is. I think he will be the No. 1 player in the league from the time hes 25-26 to the time he’s about 31,” Gorman said.

Gorman also discusses the Celtics’ worrisome rebounding woes, and how much ex-Celtic Avery Bradley has to do with the improvement of the Detroit Pistons. Listen above for the full interview!

