Search Continues For Missing Fisherman Off Nantucket Coast

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — The Coast Guard is conducting a first light search for two fishermen who went missing Monday evening.

A distress call was sent out from the 69-foot Misty Blue with four crew-members on board at about 6:10 pm. The boat sank 10 miles southeast of Nantucket.

Another fishing boat was able to save two crew members and the two other fishermen have not been seen since.

The two rescued fisherman are said to be in good condition.

A fixed-wing aircraft from Cape Cod was being used as a part of the search. Rescue boats were also out searching throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.

WPRI confirmed the Coast Guard identified one of the missing sailors as Michael Roberts, 49, of Fairhaven.

The Misty Blue is normally tied up in Fairhaven.