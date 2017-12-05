Jay Leno Buys $13.5 Million Newport Mansion

Filed Under: Jay Leno, Local TV, Newport, Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno and his wife have purchased an oceanfront mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Leno paid $13.5 million for the 18,000-square-foot home, called Seafair. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and comes with a pool, a tennis court and a private beach.

Lucky for Leno, who collects cars, it also boasts a six-car garage.

gettyimages 500976604 Jay Leno Buys $13.5 Million Newport Mansion

Jay Leno speaks on stage during the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Concert at the Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2015.  (Photo credit ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

The house sits on 9 acres (3.64 hectares) and was built in 1936. It was previously owned by Denver mining heir Verner Zevola Reed Jr., who was an American banker and diplomat. Reed served as U.S. ambassador to Morocco from 1981 to 1985.

Leno is a frequent visitor to the seaside resort town, where he has been known to stop in at the city’s Audrain Automobile Museum.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch