Charity Money Stolen From Church Christmas Tree Stand

WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) – A West Boylston church says they won’t let a Grinch ruin their Christmas after hundreds of dollars was stolen from their tree stand.

For 15 years now, Christ Lutheran Church has donated profits from their Christmas tree sales to Worcester-area hunger programs. But Sunday, while volunteers were watching the Patriots game, a thief pried open the lock box and took everything inside.

Church members wish he or she had just asked for help.

“It’s like you don’t have to steal. Come into church and ask. That’s what the church is all about,” Church Council President Ali Lambert said.

West Boylston Police are increasing their patrols of the area while sales continue. Since its start, Christ Lutheran has raised more than $40,000 for kids, the homeless, and elderly in need.