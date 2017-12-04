Camera Missing From Medical Examiner’s Office

BOSTON (CBS) – A camera that belongs to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is missing.

The camera may contain pictures of more than 800 people whose deaths were investigated by the medical examiner in Holyoke over the last two and a half years.

“After an exhaustive search failed to locate the camera, the medical examiner’s office decided to notify the next of kin of the 801 decedents who were examined in the Holyoke office between July 31, 2015 to November 24, 2017 that may have been affected,” a spokesperson for the OCME said.

The camera that is missing is separate from cameras that are used in crime scene investigations.

The medical examiner involved has been placed on administrative leave.