Lynn Man Accused Of Indecent Assault On Child

LYNN (CBS) – A 74-year-old Lynn man is accused of indecent assault on a child and other charges.

James Finn was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday, one day after police arrested him.

Finn is charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, dissemination of harmful material/pornography to a minor and open and gross lewdness, police said.

Detectives responded to Heaths Court about 4 p.m. Sunday after a parent contacted police saying she found her child in Finn’s apartment. Police then arrested Finn.

