DeBrusk (Upper Body) Out Again For Bruins Vs. Preds, But ‘Very Close’ To Returning

BOSTON (CBS) — Winger Jake DeBrusk will be out for the Bruins on Monday night against the Predators in Nashville, but is “very close” to returning from an upper body injury, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

DeBrusk has missed the Bruins’ past two games after being injured on Nov. 26 against the Oilers. He had been on a hot streak leading up to that game, having scored six points in his previous five contests.

Cassidy added that DeBrusk could possibly return to the lineup on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden, but the team is taking a day-by-day approach with the 21-year-old.

“We’re just going to give him a little extra time,” Cassidy said of DeBrusk. “We’ll still list him as day-to-day, but Thursday’s a good possibility.”

Ryan Spooner has taken DeBrusk’s place on David Krejci’s left wing in the meantime. The B’s have won each game that DeBrusk has missed, and six of their last seven.

DeBrusk skated with the Bruins during Monday’s practice, but did not take place in regular line rushes. Here are the Bruins’ practice lines from Monday:

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner – David Krejci – Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen – Riley Nash – David Backes

Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly – Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – Kevan Miller

Listen to Bruins-Predators live on 98.5 The Sports Hub, starting with pregame coverage at 7:30.