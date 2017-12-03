3 Teens Charged With Robbing Man With Sawed Off Shotgun

BOSTON (CBS) – Three teenagers were arrested after they allegedly used a sawed off shotgun to rob a man who thought he was meeting them to buy an iPhone.

The robbery was reported just before 9 p.m. on Saturday on Chipman Street in Dorchester.

The victim told police he had set up the iPhone purchase on Facebook.

When he arrived, the suspects demanded to see the money. In return, the victim demanded to see the phone.

At that time, police say the sawed off shotgun was brandished and the suspects demanded money.

The victim complied and then ran.

Officers found 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys inside a Norfolk Street home and all were arrested.

The trio is set to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

“It’s troubling to me when we have to arrest kids at this young age, but I’m hopeful that this incident will be a wake up call to them,” said Police Commissioner William Evans. “As a police department, we never like to see teenagers in the system, but we can also use this as an opportunity to work with the community to get them the help they need to get on the right path.”