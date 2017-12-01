Toucher & Rich Play ‘Name That Soundbite’ With Crazy Bills Fans

BOSTON (CBS) — 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich had some more fun with the wildest, craziest, most cringe-worthy behavior of Bills fans in Buffalo with a round of “Name That Soundbite” on Friday. What better way to get ready for Patriots-Bills than to guess what kind of depravity is taking place based solely on an audio clip?

Among the highlights: table slams, streakers on the field, urine buckets, and more gag-inducing debauchery. If you’re a Patriots fan traveling to Buffalo’s New Era Field, take this as a lesson to tread lightly and keep your head on a swivel.

Listen above for the full podcast!

