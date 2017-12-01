Brady Wishes Garoppolo ‘Best Of Luck’ In First Start For 49ers

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is focused on the Buffalo Bills, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have some time to send some well wishes to his former backup.

Jimmy Garoppolo, traded from New England to San Francisco back on November 1, will get his first start for the 49ers on Sunday when they play the Bears in Chicago. Brady was asked about Garoppolo during his Friday press conference at Gillette Stadium, and offered up some praise for the 26-year-old.

“It’s a great opportunity for Jimmy. We’ve kept in touch and I always wish him the best of luck,” said Brady. “I think he’ll do a great job. The 49ers are lucky to have him.”

Garoppolo made his first appearance with the 49ers last weekend, replacing C.J. Beathard late in the fourth quarter and tossing a 10-yard touchdown in the final play of San Fran’s 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This will be his first start since filling in for a suspended Brady at the beginning of the 2014 season.

In an interesting bit of NFL trivia, Brady, Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett — the three quarterbacks on the New England roster at the start of training camp — will all start this weekend. Brissett was traded to the Colts before the start of the season and has thrown for 2,368 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games this season.