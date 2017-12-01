Derek Lowe, Kevin Youkilis, Mike Lowell Headline 2018 Red Sox Hall Of Fame Class

BOSTON (CBS) — Three former players who played big roles in two World Series championships are heading to the Red Sox Hall of Fame: pitcher Derek Lowe, and infielders Kevin Youkilis and Mike Lowell will be inducted as part of the 2018 class.

Lowe is best known for his clutch pitching in the postseason, including wins in all three series-clinching games on the way to the Red Sox’ curse-breaking World Series win in 2004. He also finished third in Cy Young voting behind Barry Zito and teammate Pedro Martinez in 2002, when he went 21-8 with a 2.58 ERA in 219.2 innings. He famously threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on April 27 of that season.

Youkilis, known as “The Greek God of Walks”, was one of the better all-around corner infielders in the game during his time in a Red Sox uniform. He lived up to his nickname with a career .382 on-base percentage. A three-time All-Star, Youkilis also won a Gold Glove at first base in the team’s World Series-winning 2007 season and finished third in MVP voting in 2008, when he batted .312 with 29 home runs and 115 RBIs.

Lowell was perceived as a throw-in to the Red Sox’ franchise-altering 2005 trade of Hanley Ramirez (then a top prospect) for Lowell and starter Josh Beckett. The latter two played major roles in the 2007 season, including World Series MVP honors for Lowell as he batted .400 with a home run and four RBIs in the four-game sweep.

The Red Sox’ 2018 Hall of Fame class also includes the late John “Buck” Freeman, who led the AL in 1903 with 13 homers and 104 RBIs en route to helping the Red Sox win the World Series. Alphonso “Al” Green will be this year’s non-uniformed inductee to round out the group.

Induction will take place at a Red Sox Foundation gala next May 24 at Boston’s Westin Copley Place.