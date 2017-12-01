Police Officer Injured In Fall After Floor Collapses In Old Building

Police Officer Injured In Fall After Floor Collapses In Old BuildingThe unidentified officer suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Senate President 'Shocked And Devastated' By Sex Assault Allegations Against HusbandStan Rosenberg said in a news conference he is "shocked and devastated" by reports his husband sexually harassed and assaulted several men.

One Seriously Injured In Roxbury ShootingOne person suffered serious injuries during a Roxbury shooting in broad daylight on Friday.

Second Exit Planned To Ease Xfinity Center TrafficPlans are in place to hopefully make it a little easier for concertgoers to leave the popular venue.