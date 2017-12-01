Police Officer Injured In Fall After Floor Collapses In Old Building

WALTHAM (CBS) – A police officer suffered minor injuries when he fell through a floor that collapsed at the old Armory at Curtis and Sharon streets while chasing two suspects, police said.

The unidentified officer had been responding to the area of 40 Highland St. for a report of an attempted break into a motor vehicle, shortly before noon Friday.

Scene where a Waltham police officer fell while chasing two suspects. (WBZ-TV)

Two suspects reportedly fled into the old Armory, and the officer fell approximately 10 feet when the floor that he was standing on collapsed.

The officer landed on his feet on the basement of the building. He was treated at the scene and then at a local hospital.

The suspects were never located, police said.

