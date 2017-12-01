Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Hogan, Cannon Out; Brady Removed

BOSTON (CBS) — Receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) will each miss their third straight games for the Patriots on Sunday against the Bills in Buffalo, as they have been ruled “Out” on the team’s official injury report.

Tom Brady, who has been dealing with an Achilles injury, was removed from the injury report after sitting out practice on Wednesday and participating in a limited capacity on Thursday. Danny Amendola (knee) was also removed.

Eight Patriots were listed as questionable, including linebacker Trevor Reilly, who suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Dolphins. Trey and Marquis Flowers, LaAdrian Waddle, and Kyle Van Noy are also dealing with injuries suffered against the Dolphins and are all listed as “Questionable”.

Here’s the full report:

OUT:

WR Chris Hogan (Shoulder)

T Marcus Cannon (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

LB Trevor Reilly (Concussion)

T LaAdrian Waddle (Ankle)

C David Andrews (Illness)

LB Marquis Flowers (Knee)

DE Trey Flowers (Rib)

CB Eric Rowe (Groin)

WR Matthew Slater (Hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (Calf)

