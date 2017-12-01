Developer Abandons Plans For Long-Stalled Cape Cod Wind Farm

Former Prosecutor To Investigate State Police Report RevisionsA former district attorney will lead an investigation into revisions made to a Massachusetts State Police report about the arrest of a judge's daughter.

Developer Abandons Plans For Long-Stalled Cape Cod Wind FarmA Massachusetts company is abandoning its long-stalled plans for a wind farm off Cape Cod.

Twin Sisters Help Free Man Trapped Under Truck After CrashWhen a pickup truck with three teenagers ran off the road on Route 138 in Raynham Friday morning, one of the passengers was pinned underneath.

Chipotle Worker Injured In Chemical Spill At South Shore PlazaPart of the South Shore Plaza in Braintree was evacuated after a chemical spill.