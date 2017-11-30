Gronkoswki Excited For Another Game In Front Of Hometown Crowd — And Buffalo Wings

BOSTON (CBS) — Growing up just outside of Buffalo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is ready for another homecoming this weekend.

His hometown team probably isn’t as thrilled.

Gronk, who attended Williamsville North High School in Buffalo for three years before moving to Pittsburgh for his senior season, reminisced about his days as a youngster with the Buffalo media on Wednesday. As you can imagine, he’s super excited to head home this weekend, saying it’s still a dream come true eight years into his NFL career.

“I do like going home, and definitely playing where you grew up. That’s like a dream, to even play in the stadium that you drove by all the time growing up as a kid,” said Gronkowski. “So just going back, it’s always a good feeling, playing in front of your friends and family.”

Gronkowski admitted that he doesn’t have to fulfill as many ticket requests as he once did, thanks in large part to the nose bleed seats opposing players receive. Then again, if they’re Bills fans they’re probably sick of seeing their native son torch the hometown team.

Gronk always seems to put on a show in front of Buffalo fans, catching seven touchdowns in his six games in western New York. He’s found the end zone in each of his last two trips to Buffalo, and averaged 21.8 yards per catch in last season’s 41-25 New England win. Overall, he has 35 catches for 583 yards to go with those seven touchdowns in Buffalo.

gronk bills Gronkoswki Excited For Another Game In Front Of Hometown Crowd And Buffalo Wings

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hauls in a catch against the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Maybe it’s the allure of playing in near his hometown, or maybe it’s something else. Gronkowski said he craves Buffalo wings, and that dousing them in blue cheese is “crucial.”

So it sounds like Gronkowski, who has adopted some of Tom Brady’s healthy approach, will be enjoying a cheat day this weekend.

“No I definitely have to have some of those,” Gronkowski with a chuckle. “I have cheat days, man.”

