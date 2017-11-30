Passing Doctor Rushes To Aid Of Driver After Mass Pike Crash

WESTON (CBS) – A doctor passing by a crash scene came to the rescue of a tractor-trailer driver who rolled over on the Mass Pike Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on the ramp to the Mass Pike eastbound in Weston around 1 p.m. and led to significant traffic delays.
As a result, the Park Road ramp is closed. The right travel lane was blocked by a light pole and the left lane was the only one getting by over an hour after the crash.
The driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A doctor who was passing the crash scene stopped and provided medical aid.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.