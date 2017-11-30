Passing Doctor Rushes To Aid Of Driver After Mass Pike Crash

Filed Under: Local TV, Mass Pike

WESTON (CBS) – A doctor passing by a crash scene came to the rescue of a tractor-trailer driver who rolled over on the Mass Pike Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the ramp to the Mass Pike eastbound in Weston around 1 p.m. and led to significant traffic delays.

pikecrash Passing Doctor Rushes To Aid Of Driver After Mass Pike Crash

A rolled over tractor trailer on the Mass Pike. (WBZ-TV)

As a result, the Park Road ramp is closed. The right travel lane was blocked by a light pole and the left lane was the only one getting by over an hour after the crash.

The driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

pike Passing Doctor Rushes To Aid Of Driver After Mass Pike Crash

A doctor rushes to the aid of a driver on the Mass Pike in Weston. (WBZ-TV)

A doctor who was passing the crash scene stopped and provided medical aid.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

