Bruins Go Holiday Shopping For Children In Boston Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The entire Boston Bruins roster got some holiday shopping done on Thursday, though there is likely a lot more to do in their near future.

The Bruins weren’t shopping for their own kids and family when they scoured Walmart in Saugus. Instead, the roamed the aisles to find gifts for kids who will be spending their Christmas in the hospital.

Forward David Backes filled a cart with board games, remote control cars and arts and crafts, using whatever would entertain his young daughter as inspiration.

“[Toys] that can keep kids occupied for quite a while, that certainly helps mom and dad at times,” he said.

He didn’t mind going over budget, either.

“That’s semantics anyways,” he said.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who is only 23, thought back to his own days of going up and down the aisles with his mother for ideas on what to get.

“We started with the infants and it was going pretty smooth. But I think when we get to the older kids we’re going to have to make some tough decisions,” he said of the day’s shopping duties.

All of the toys were purchased through donations from the Bruins players, coaching staff and the Boston Bruins Foundation. Players head to several local hospitals on Monday, December 11, and the toys will be given as gifts to over 600 children who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home.

Bruins Hall of Famer Ray Bourque started the holiday toy shopping and delivery tradition when he was captain, and the event has continued through the years.