Donnie Wahlberg Responds To Calif. Newspaper’s ‘Eat Like A Southie’ Blunder

BOSTON (CBS) – Wahlburgers has come to California, but apparently, people there have a little homework to do on the Massachusetts-based chain.

The San Jose Mercury News published an article about the restaurant’s first West Coast location called “Wahlburgers in Palo Alto: How To Eat Like A Southie.”

A Southie? Not to mention the Wahlbergs are from Dorchester, not South Boston (aka Southie).

Leave it to Wahlburgers co-owner Donnie Wahlberg himself to set the record straight.

Calling one "A Southie" is akin to calling one "A Palo Alto". Wahlberg's aren't from Southie. We love Southie, our late fathers last residence was in Southie (rest his soul), but we're from Dorchester. Which doesn't make us Dorchesters. Hope this helps. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 29, 2017

“Calling one ‘A Southie’ is akin to calling one ‘A Palo Alto,'” he tweeted.

More Wahlburgers are set to open in California over the next few years, and the Wahlberg brothers announced earlier this year they are working on an expansion into Asia. Hopefully journalists in those areas brush up on their Boston lingo before then.