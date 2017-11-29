David Backes Returning To Bruins Lineup A Month Ahead Of Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a month after having part of his colon removed, David Backes will return to the ice for the Boston Bruins.

Backes will be back in the lineup on Wednesday night when the Bruins host the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced after Wednesday’s morning skate. The 33-year-old Backes missed the start of the season following his bout with diverticulitis, sitting out Boston’s first five games with the intestinal condition. He returned for five games but then had to undergo surgery to remove part of his colon, and last played on October 30.

Backes was expected to miss eight weeks following the procedure, but missed only one month (and 12 games). He’s registered one point — an assist — in his five games this season, tallying 17 goals and 21 assists in 74 games last season.

Some Bruins fans may be questioning the five-year, $30 million contract the team gave the veteran prior to last season, but there is no questioning the man’s toughness.