Brandon Meriweather Burns Geno Smith, Rips Giants For Benching Eli Manning

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandon Meriweather first endeared himself to New England as a member of the Patriots, but he also played his final season in the NFL with Eli Manning and the New York Giants. So the former safety can at least give some perspective to the team’s decision to force Manning to the bench in favor of … Geno Smith.

Meriweather was asked about the Giants’ controversial move, which will end Manning’s long consecutive games streak, during his weekly call with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday. He sees the move like a lot of others did, that the Giants are erroneously placing blame on Manning for a lost season in which the G-Men are lacking at pretty much every other spot on the offense.

“I think they’re looking for a scapegoat,” Meriweather said. “They’re trying to put it all on Eli when there are a lot bigger situations going on there.”

He also didn’t hesitate to throw some serious shade at Smith, the former Jets QB-turned Giants starter.

“I’d understand if they were putting a rookie in there and they were saying ‘Look, we just wanna see what you got’. … But you’re going with Geno? Come on, man,” said Meriweather. “Geno’s been trash for a long time. … Geno might go out and do great – but come on, Geno?”

Meriweather also talks about the Dolphins’ apparent intention to hurt Tom Brady and who he would take in a fight between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree. Listen above for the full interview!