Gorman: Andre Drummond’s Improved Free Throw Shooting ‘Has Changed The Landscape Of The Eastern Conference’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Detroit Pistons had themselves a statement win on Monday night against the Celtics, and no player impressed more than big man Andre Drummond. He scored 26 points and dominated on the glass with 22 rebounds, but the 24-year-old always had a major flaw in his game with his abysmal free-throw shooting.

Now, Drummond is hitting his free throws at a significantly higher clip – 61.8 percent this season, compared to his laughably bad career average of 39.2 percent. Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday that Drummond’s improved shooting from the line has made him a force – and the Pistons a legitimate contender for one of the top seeds in the East.

“I think Drummond has changed the landscape in the Eastern Conference with his ability to hit free throws,” said Gorman. “He always was a special talent, but you couldn’t have him on the floor at the end of games. … The fact that you couldn’t have him on the court when games counted – because people would foul him – really took Detroit out of the picture. Now he hits seven out of 10. You’ve gotta play him honestly, and the rest of his game is stellar.

“He’s a dominant player that has a very good surrounding cast. If there is a challenger to go by Washington in the Eastern Conference, it’s Detroit.”

Gorman also debated what he would be willing to trade for Anthony Davis and the strange phenomenon of Marcus Smart’s streaky shooting. Listen above for the full interview!