1 Dead, 1 Wounded In South Boston Shooting

Filed Under: South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – One young man was killed and another wounded in a shooting overnight in South Boston.

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday for shots fired at O’Connor and O’Callaghan ways.

Officers found two people wounded when they arrived.

“They looked to be teenagers, at this time. Both were taken to Boston Medical Center. Unfortunately, one of them has been pronounced (dead). The other one looks like he’s going to be fine,” Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters.

There have been no arrests.

“It was a cold night out here.  I don’t think there was many people out.  We have one or two witnesses who were taken to homicide, but as always we need the public’s help,” Evans said.

Anyone with information should call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous tip line 1-800-494-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch