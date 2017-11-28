1 Dead, 1 Wounded In South Boston Shooting

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – One young man was killed and another wounded in a shooting overnight in South Boston.

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday for shots fired at O’Connor and O’Callaghan ways.

Officers found two people wounded when they arrived.

“They looked to be teenagers, at this time. Both were taken to Boston Medical Center. Unfortunately, one of them has been pronounced (dead). The other one looks like he’s going to be fine,” Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters.

There have been no arrests.

“It was a cold night out here. I don’t think there was many people out. We have one or two witnesses who were taken to homicide, but as always we need the public’s help,” Evans said.

Anyone with information should call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous tip line 1-800-494-TIPS.