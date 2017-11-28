Crash On Route 138 In Raynham After Reported Police Chase

RAYNHAM (CBS) – At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash in Raynham late Tuesday morning.

A car and an SUV collided on Route 138 around 11:15 a.m. after a reported chase.

According to the Brockton Enterprise, a police officer in Easton tried to stop a driver for an inspection sticker issue, but the driver took off into Raynham.

Minutes later, there was a crash and a pedestrian was also said to be hurt.

A MedFlight rescue helicopter was called in and took one person away.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

