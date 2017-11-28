Giving Tuesday – What You Can Do

BOSTON (CBS) – With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, it’s time to give back.

Today is Giving Tuesday and several local organizations are offering up ways you can help.

For the past 6 years this global movement has really taken off. It’s aimed at bringing people together around the simple value of service, bringing together diverse groups and individuals with a push from social media and the generosity of people with the idea of creating change in communities.

And that can be our pet community as well. The MSPCA is asking you to consider taking an animal to lunch or dinner, but the idea is to take the money you would generally spend on lunch or dinner and donate it to the Angell Animal Medical Center to help animals that are in need.

For more on Giving Tuesday, visit givingtuesday.org

For more on MSPCA-Angell’s Giving Tuesday visit mspca.org