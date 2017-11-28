Distracted Driver Goes Through Fence, Hits Front Of House

QUINCY (CBS) — A distracted driver crashed through a fence and hit the front of a house in Quincy, police said.
Quarry Street from Garfield Street to Smith Street was temporarily shut down as officials investigated and cleared the scene midmorning on Tuesday.
Pictures tweeted by Quincy Police show that the car smashed into a home’s front steps after knocking down a fence.
The driver was arrested for multiple motor vehicle infractions, officials said.
Residents tell WBZ-TV the driver had been texting.
No injuries were reported.
No other information is available at this time.