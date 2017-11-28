Distracted Driver Goes Through Fence, Hits Front Of House

Filed Under: Distracted Driving, Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — A distracted driver crashed through a fence and hit the front of a house in Quincy, police said.

Quarry Street from Garfield Street to Smith Street was temporarily shut down as officials investigated and cleared the scene midmorning on Tuesday.

quincydistracteddriver Distracted Driver Goes Through Fence, Hits Front Of House

Police said a distracted driver crashed through a fence, almost drove through a home (Photo Courtesy: Quincy Police)

Pictures tweeted by Quincy Police show that the car smashed into a home’s front steps after knocking down a fence.

The driver was arrested for multiple motor vehicle infractions, officials said.

Residents tell WBZ-TV the driver had been texting.

No injuries were reported.

quincycrash2 Distracted Driver Goes Through Fence, Hits Front Of House

A car drove through a fence on Quarry Street Tuesday morning (Photo Courtesy: Quincy Police)

No other information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch