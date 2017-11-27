The Good And Bad Of Drinking Tap Water

BOSTON (CBS) – According to a study from the University of North Carolina, children who do not drink tap water, which typically contains fluoride, are much more likely to have tooth decay.

On the other hand, children and adolescents who do drink tap water are more likely to have elevated levels of lead in their blood.

The public has become increasingly concerned about the water supply especially after the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. And even if just a small number of kids are affected by lead, it can have long-lasting devastating effects.

That said, tooth decay, which affects one in five preschoolers and more than half of all teens can lead to pain, infections, loss of teeth and can be costly.

So the government needs to make sure that public drinking water is clean and safe.

And in the meantime, if you have concerns about your tap water, you can buy a home testing kit. And parents should make sure kids are getting regular dental check-ups and using fluorinated toothpaste.