Navy Lieutenant Killed In Plane Crash Grew Up In Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD (CBS) – One of the three sailors killed in a plane crash last week had ties to Massachusetts.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Navy Lt. Steven Combs graduated from the now-closed St. Joseph Central High School in Pittsfield. He was a native of Florida.

Lt. Steven Combs (Courtesy Photo)

The 28-year-old pilot was one of the 11 service members on board a plane that crashed off the coast of Japan last Wednesday. Eight survivors were rescued.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these Sailors,” said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet, in a statement. “Their service and sacrifice will be lasting in Seventh Fleet and we will continue to stand the watch for them, as they did bravely for all of us.”

The aircraft was en route to the USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

