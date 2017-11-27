Massage Envy Therapists Face Sexual Assault Allegations From Over 180 Women

NEW YORK (CBS) – More than 180 women are accusing therapists at Massage Envy of sexual assault.

According to a report from BuzzFeed News, the women say therapists at the popular chain groped them and committed other sexual acts.

There are 36 Massage Envy locations in the Boston area, according to the company’s website.

Massage Envy told CBS News that its therapists have done 125 million massages over the past 15 years, and says “we are constantly listening, learning and looking at how we can do more” when it comes to handling these types of incidents.

Accuser Susan Ingram told CBS News that she was groped “roughly and aggressively” by her masseur in a 2015 visit to Massage Envy.

“I was really in a state of shock, disbelief, fear,” Ingram said.

Ingram said she called the Massage Envy manager and was only given a “very apparently scripted response” inviting her to come in and talk about the service. Others say managers dismissed the claims, offered them refunds or told them not to file police reports.

BuzzFeed reports that the women have filed lawsuits, police reports and state board complaints against Massage Envy. More than 100 “reported that massage therapists groped their genitals, groped their breasts, or committed other explicit violations.”

There are more than 1,100 total Massage Envy locations serving over 1.5 million members.