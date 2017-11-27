Lyft Driver Accused Of Assault While On The Job

BOSTON (CBS) – A Lyft driver has been deactivated after two customers reported that he threatened one of them with a metal pipe.

According to police, Jesse Colon, 45, of Boston, had just dropped off an adult man and woman near Clark and Hanover Street in Boston around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“The victims stated that they had been dropped off in the area and called the suspect after realizing they had left a personal item in the vehicle. When the driver returned, the parties began to argue and a fight occurred,” said officials.

Colon then took out a metal pipe and waved it around, the victims recalled.
Lyft responded to the allegations on Sunday night and called them “extremely concerning.”

“We have reached out to the passenger to offer our assistance and have deactivated the driver. We stand ready to assist with any police investigation,” they continued.

Colon is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on Monday to face charges of assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

