Flares Prompt Urgent Search Off Cape Cod

SANDWICH (CBS) – There was an urgent search off the coast of Cape Cod Monday night.

The Coast Guard was on the hunt for a possible boat in distress after several flares were reported in the air over Cape Cod Bay.

Helicopters and boats were launched near Sandwich.

“It appeared to be a flare, we just continued on that heading, and then a few minutes later we’re pretty sure we saw a second flare, possibly a third we’re not sure,” said Sandwich Fire Capt. Sean Butler. “The seas were getting pretty heavy, the boats were bouncing up and down, a lot of lights can reflect off the windshield and stuff like that.”

No people or boaters were found during the search. The search has since been scaled back.

