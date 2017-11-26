Police Track Down 3 Suspected Of Stealing Chainsaws

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Three people were arrested after stolen chainsaws led to a chaotic scene in Tewksbury with multiple police departments searching for the suspected shoplifters.
The incident happened at a busy shopping area on Saturday afternoon when chainsaws were stolen from Home Depot on Main Street.
The chase led officers to another area near Wal-Mart. Police began searching for one of the suspects in the woods.
After catching one person, another chase began throughout a nearby neighborhood.
By the end of the night, three suspects were in custody.
They were each charged with larceny connected to the chainsaw thefts.
No injuries were reported.