Police Track Down 3 Suspected Of Stealing Chainsaws

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Three people were arrested after stolen chainsaws led to a chaotic scene in Tewksbury with multiple police departments searching for the suspected shoplifters.

The incident happened at a busy shopping area on Saturday afternoon when chainsaws were stolen from Home Depot on Main Street.

The chase led officers to another area near Wal-Mart. Police began searching for one of the suspects in the woods.

After catching one person, another chase began throughout a nearby neighborhood.

By the end of the night, three suspects were in custody.

They were each charged with larceny connected to the chainsaw thefts.

No injuries were reported.

