Patriots-Dolphins Week 12 Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow along for all the updates from Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins matchup at Gillette Stadium!

Pregame — 12:30 p.m.: It’s a fairly blustery day at Gillette, so that’s something to watch when it comes to the kicking game.

Stephen Gostkowski has been lights out lately, but the wind could play a factor this afternoon.

Pregame — 12:15 p.m.: Mike Gillislee is a healthy scratch for the third straight week, but 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak said it is purely a roster decision and not some kind of punishment.

Per @scottzolak on the #Patriots pregame show, Mike Gillislee's inactive status for three straight games is "strictly a roster decision" and the running back has "done nothing wrong." — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) November 26, 2017

Gillislee doesn’t offer much outside of the backfield, whereas Burkhead, Lewis and White can contribute on special teams. His healthy scratch also lets a guy like offensive lineman Cole Croston dress for today’s game, just in case the Patriots need an extra body along the line.

Pregame — 11:30 a.m.: It’s a lovely day (albeit a little windy) at Gillette Stadium as the 8-2 Patriots get set to host the 4-6 Miami Dolphins. New England looks to keep their six-game win streak going, and enter this one as 17-point favorites against their AFC East foe. Miami has lost four straight and hasn’t won in Foxboro since 2008, so their woes are likely to continue this afternoon.

The Patriots will play the Dolphins twice over the next three weeks, with a trip to Miami on December 11 for Monday Night Football.

As for today’s inactives, tight end Martellus Bennett will not suit up as he deals with a shoulder and hamstring issue that kept him out of practice all week. The Pats still have three tight ends in Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister to catch some passes and provide some extra protection for Tom Brady against a disappointing (but somewhat dangerous) Miami pass rush. Brady was limited with an Achilles injury on Wednesday, though that could have been more about the rainy conditions in Foxboro than an actual injury. Still, you can never really breath easy with guys like Ndamukong Suh and Kiko Alonso taking aim at Brady.

With David Andrews and Marcus Cannon missing another week, that means Ted Karras will get another start at center and LaAdrian Waddle will get the call at right tackle.

Running back Mike Gillislee is also inactive for the third straight week, leaving Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White in the backfield.

Also sitting this one out is cornerback Eric Rowe and special teams captain Matthew Slater.

Receiver Danny Amendola is active after a knee injury kept him limited in all three practices this week. Brady will have Amendola, Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett (who should see an uptick in playing time) as his only healthy receivers today.

Also not spotted on the inactive list are defensive lineman Malcom Brown (who missed the last three games) and newcomer Eric Lee, who was signed by the Patriots earlier this week.

Here are Miami’s inactives, with quarterback Jay Cutler headlining the list. That will leave Matt Moore under center for Miami: