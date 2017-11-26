Keller At Large: Gov. Baker Remains Mum On Potential Second Term

BOSTON (CBS) – No matter how the question is asked, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn’t ready to answer it yet.

Will Baker be running for a second term as governor in 2018?

“(Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito) and I said we would make an announcement sometime this fall and we will,” Baker said in a sit-down with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

But if he ran, what would Baker’s campaign slogan be?

“I haven’t made a decision on this issue yet. So I’m not going to take the bait on this one, I’m just not,” Baker maintained.

Gov. Charlie Baker Joins Jon Keller

The governor did speak to Keller about the challenges of being a Republican in a heavily-Democratic state, as well as his thoughts on being criticized by some in his own party for being a RINO, or “Republican in name only.”

Baker said he’s proud of the work his administration has done working with both Republicans and Democrats.

“We have good relationships with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, good relationships with our colleagues in local government. We built a bipartisan cabinet,” he said.

Though Baker wouldn’t indicate his potential campaign plans, he did say he feels there is more to be accomplished.

“We had some very particular things we wanted to get done. Some of them we succeeded on and some of them we have a lot of work to do,” Baker said.