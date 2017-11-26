Allegedly Drunk Driver Slams Into DPW Building

DRACUT (CBS) – The Dracut Department of Public Works facility suffered significant damage when an allegedly drunk driver slammed into the building.

Michael Gagnon, 50, of Dracut was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation, marked lanes violation and two counts of possession of an open container of alcohol.

The crash happened Saturday just after 4 p.m.

Gagnon’s Ram 1500 pickup truck had slammed into the corner of the building.

The DPW facility will be evaluated by a building inspector before it is allowed to reopen.

After being evaluated at the scene, Gagnon was arrested. He was not injured in the crash.

“We are very fortunate that this crash was not more serious, and we are very relieved that no one was inside the building or walking in the area at the time, this could have been a tragedy,” Police Chief Peter Bartlett said. “All too often, drunk driving results in fatal consequences. Bricks and drywall can be repaired, but not lives destroyed by drunk driving. Incidents like this remind us how important this issue remains today.”