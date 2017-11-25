Shell Casings Recovered At Scene Of Dorchester Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Dorchester that left multiple shell casings in the area.
Boston Police confirmed that a person was shot in the area of Warner and Harvard Streets in Dorchester.
The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
It is not yet clear if any arrests have been made.
No further details are currently available.
One Comment
ARMED TO THE TEETH WITH WEAPONS….THE THUGS NEED NO LTC, THEIR THUGS!…..AND THE DUMB AS DIRT ELECTED MORONS HAVE DISARMED GOOD CITIZENS AS THE BLOOD FLOW INCREASES……UTTER ELECTED AND APPOINTED FOOLS!