Shell Casings Recovered At Scene Of Dorchester Shooting

Filed Under: Boston Police, Dorchester, Dorchester Shooting, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Dorchester that left multiple shell casings in the area.

Boston Police confirmed that a person was shot in the area of Warner and Harvard Streets in Dorchester.

shooting1 Shell Casings Recovered At Scene Of Dorchester Shooting

Police on scene of a shooting in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

It is not yet clear if any arrests have been made.

No further details are currently available.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    November 25, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    ARMED TO THE TEETH WITH WEAPONS….THE THUGS NEED NO LTC, THEIR THUGS!…..AND THE DUMB AS DIRT ELECTED MORONS HAVE DISARMED GOOD CITIZENS AS THE BLOOD FLOW INCREASES……UTTER ELECTED AND APPOINTED FOOLS!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch