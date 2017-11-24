Ndamukong Suh Eager To Hit Tom Brady ‘As Much As I Can’ On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England offensive line has done a solid job at keeping Tom Brady upright in recent weeks.

Ndamukong Suh wants to put an end to that Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The behemoth of a defensive lineman is in his third season with Miami, so he’s gotten to know Brady pretty well as a division foe. Suh told reporters in Miami earlier this week that it looks like Brady is taking a little bit longer to get rid of the football this season, something he hopes to use to his advantage in Week 12.

“It’s our job up front to really get after him and make him feel uncomfortable. I know that’s one of my particular goals in this particular week – touch him as much as I can, hit him as much as I can, push his own lineman into him as much as I can and go from there,” Suh told reporters.

So in other words, Suh just wants to do his job. In five career games against Brady, Suh has 1.5 sacks with three quarterback hits. But he has just 3.5 sacks on the season and hasn’t brought an opposing quarterback down in two weeks. He had a pair of QB hits last weekend against Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, bringing his season total up to seven.

Even with Suh and Cameron Wake trying to make life difficult on opposing quarterbacks, the Miami pass rush hasn’t had much success this season. The Dolphins are tied for 27th in the league with 17 sacks (tied with the Patriots and Titans), with Suh and Wake accounting for 10.5 of them.

When asked if he feels good about the play of the Miami defensive line this season, Suh bluntly replied “No. I don’t.” That’s a man eager to lay a few hits on one of the faces of the NFL this weekend.

Brady has been sacked 23 times this season and didn’t practice on Wednesday with what the team is listing as an Achilles injury after taking an awkward low hit from Khalil Mack in last week’s drubbing of the Oakland Raiders. Brady was back at practice on Thursday on a limited basis, but given Suh’s reputation as a cheap shot guru, there is always concern when the 305-pounder gets close to No. 12.

The Patriots offensive line has only allowed two sacks on Brady in their last two games, so they should be up to Sunday’s challenge of keeping Suh and Wake away from their quarterback.