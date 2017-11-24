Bruins Going With Anton Khudobin In Net Against Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy is riding the hot hand in net as the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins in their annual Black Friday matinee at the TD Garden.

Anton Khudobin will once again be in net for Boston, winners of three straight for the first time this season. Khudobin has been between the pipes for each of Boston’s last three games, allowing just four of the last 107 shots he’s seen hit the back of the net.

Khudobin, who replaced a struggling Tuukka Rask during last week’s road trip, stopped 40 shots in 65 minutes and then 10 shootout attempts by the Devils in Boston’s 3-2 shootout win in New Jersey on Wednesday night. He is 6-0-2 this season and currently leads the NHL with a .938 save percentage in his nine games (eight starts).

Cassidy hinted that Rask, who is 3-7-2 to start the season, could get the start in net on Sunday when the Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers.

Elsewhere on the injury front, defenseman Torey Krug will be a game-time decision for Friday’s game against the Penguins. Forward Brad Marchand will miss his fifth straight game and remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, but is expected to practice again on Saturday.