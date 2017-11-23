Wrentham Outlets Prepares For Black Friday Crowds

WRENTHAM (CBS) — Concrete barriers have been put in place at the Wrentham Outlets to protect shoppers from cars this Black Friday.

Police said they tweak their security plan each year depending on what did and did not work the year prior. They also look at what is going on across the country and around the world.

As a response to the growing number of attacks with a vehicle involved, police has barricaded the walkable outlets off for the first time.

Trucks that will be driving in throughout the day to make deliveries have also been prescreened, police said.

Waltham Police Deputy chief Bill McGrath said, “This outlet is an international tourist attraction. They have charter buses from the entire region here. They have buses coming in from the airports. It brings in a diverse crowd from around the world and for that reason, we need to take even more precautions than we do.”

Officials also advised shoppers to ignore GPS routes that try to bypass heavy traffic by redirecting to side streets because many will blocked off due to the increase in navigation apps like Waze.

Doors open at midnight.