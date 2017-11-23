Cell Phone Video Shows Man Pushing Older Man In Parking Lot Fight

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — Police are investigating cell phone video that captured an argument in a parking lot that ended with one man shoving another to the ground.

The fight was apparently over the only handicap parking spot in front of Boston Market in Swampscott on Wednesday.

Marcie Berry took the video.

“The gentleman inside that was sitting in the car was actually swearing and was being extremely aggressive and rude,” she said.

The man, who was parked without a placard, became aggressive when an older man asked him to move, according to Berry.

“I overheard him saying to the elderly man ‘You want a piece of me? C’mon!’ And then he got out of his car.”

Berry said called 911 when she saw the older man being pushed to the ground.

Swampscott Police are reviewing the 11-second video but Berry said the altercation did not end when she stopped filming.

“They went at it again, and he threw him down harder the second time,” she said.

When police arrived at the scene the older man appeared to be okay and said he did not want to press charges.

Before they saw the video, police had already ticketed the younger driver for parking in a handicap spot.