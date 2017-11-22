Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Randy Moss Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law has gotten another crack at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this time he’s being joined on the ballot by a former teammate and another ex-Patriot.

The Hall announced on Tuesday that Law has been named a semifinalist for the fourth time. In addition, Law’s ex-teammate Richard Seymour and former Patriots receiver Randy Moss are making their first appearances.

Law won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, despite missing the 2004 playoffs due to injury. The corner is known for his lockdown defense and clutch plays during his time in New England, most notably nabbing a pick-six against Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXVI and picking off Peyton Manning three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game.

Seymour was also a mainstay of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning defenses of the early 2000’s, enjoying a consistently strong 12-year career between New England and Oakland after being drafted sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. He registered 57.5 sacks and 496 total tackles in 164 career games.

Moss was one of the most mercurial receivers of his time, but he was also arguably the most talented. When he was at his best he was unstoppable, most famously reeling in a single-season record 23 touchdowns from Tom Brady in the 2007 season. He also caught a touchdown from Brady late in the fourth quarter of the Pats’ loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Moss is second all-time behind only Jerry Rice with 156 career receiving touchdowns.

Other notable ex-NFL players making their debuts on the ballot are linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, guard Steve Hutchinson, and defensive back Ronde Barber.