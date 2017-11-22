Funeral Home Driver Transporting Body Killed In Crash

Filed Under: Local TV, Maine

GREENE, Maine (AP) — State police say a funeral home employee transporting a body was killed when his van was hit from behind by a sport utility vehicle.

Police say the crash killed 59-year-old Richard Charest of Winthrop.

It happened on Route 202 in Greene on Monday evening.

sabattus crash1 Funeral Home Driver Transporting Body Killed In Crash

(Photo credit: Maine State Police)

Police say Charest was transporting the body back to the funeral home where he worked when the crash occurred.

They say Charest and the body he was transporting remained inside the van after the crash.

Police on Tuesday are still investigating the crash.

They say the driver of the sport utility vehicle, 58-year-old Donald Asselin of Sabattus, suffered minor injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch