2 Dead In North End Apartment Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people are dead and three hurt after a devastating fire in the North End early Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a 5-story apartment building on Hanover Street around 1 a.m.

One man died after jumping from a window to escape the fire. Another man was found dead inside a second floor apartment.

“Smoke was coming in my room,” his roommate told reporters. “I got up to ask him why the house was so smoky and he’s like ‘Help me, help me put this out!’ and I started filling up a pan of water and it was just useless, it was fruitless. And I said, ‘Matt we have to go, it’s just too big,’ and I ran out the door and I thought he was coming behind me but he must have still been staying to put the fire out.”

A mother, father and a three-year-old child were rescued with a ladder truck and rushed to Tufts Medical Center.

Investigators say the fire started because of “careless disposal of smoking material” in a second floor bedroom.

A restaurant, Trattoria Il Panino, is on the ground floor of the building.

The fire department says damage is estimated at $1.5 million.