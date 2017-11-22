Westwood Mourns Boy Killed In Crash

WESTWOOD (CBS) – The Westwood community came together the night before Thanksgiving to remember six-year-old Eddie Thomson who was hit by a car on Sunday and died from his injuries.

“It’s very difficult,” said family friend Eileen Doherty. “You want family to be together and their family is not going to be together.”

By candlelight they sang and shared memories of Eddie.

“He had a spirit that was just full of happiness and light,” said Doherty. “Whenever he entered a room everyone smiled.”

Family friends described Eddie as a loving brother, an explorer and a Cub Scout with his dog Sammie always by his side.

Eddie and his father Rob were hit by a car crossing in the road the area of Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive Sunday afternoon. Rob remains hospitalized with a long recovery ahead.

“Every day it’s one step forward and the doctors have been very transparent in saying that good things are happening,” Doherty said.

And as Eddie’s memory lives on, so to will a part of him. His family is choosing to donate his organs to those in need.

The crash remains under investigation by police. No citations have been issued.