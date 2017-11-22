Meriweather On Patriots’ Coaching Advantages, Playing With Randy Moss

BOSTON (CBS) — Not only is Bill Belichick easily the best coach in the National Football League, it seems like it’s not even close. What is with the Patriots’ lack of viable competition in the coaching department?

Former safety Brandon Meriweather certainly got a taste of the Patriots’ coaching dominance, and shared some more insight into his time in New England in his weekly call to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday. He doesn’t necessarily agree that the league has a coaching problem, which has been a popular topic on Felger & Mazz lately. Instead, he thinks a lot of coaches are doomed from the start by their teams’ situations.

“I think there’s a lot of coaches that get a bad deal,” said Meriweather. “They come in at a time when the team doesn’t have a lot of good players or they just come in at a bad time.”

He had a simple reason for why the Patriots are always favored, even on the road and/or against tough opponents, which you’ve seen a lot in recent weeks: the Patriots simply don’t screw up nearly as much as their opponents do.

“I think the reason the Patriots are always favored is because they always make the least mistakes,” said Meriweather.

Meriweather was also asked about his former teammate Randy Moss, who is making his debut on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot. Although it appeared that his Patriots tenure ended on bad terms, Meriweather didn’t see any of those issues. He only remembers practicing against him every day – fondly.

“It was fun,” said Meriweather on his time playing with the receiver. “Moss is a great character, as you can see on TV now. He made things fun. Going against him and Tom [Brady] every day was one of the highlights of my life.”

