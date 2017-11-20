The Science Behind The WBZ-TV Winter Weather Forecast

BOSTON (CBS) – Well here we are, getting comfy in our seats and preparing for the opening act of the winter season.

The questions about what we can expect usually start coming in during August for the heat-haters, and certainly by October for the masses. And here in November, we give it our annual best effort.

I feel that seasonal outlooks should come with the same amount of disclaimers as when you rent a car. Are they great? No. Is it important to push the science forward into longer range prediction? Absolutely. Are we getting better at reading the tea leaves? Yes. And have we done well for the past 4 years that we’ve issued them at WBZ-TV? Actually, yeah!

Three out of the past four years we have predicted above average snowfall and that is precisely what happened! (All those outlooks still exist online and you can check me with a quick Google search) And now that I have massively jinxed us with a catastrophic bust, onward to the geeky stuff.

Let’s start with a little background information so you know it’s not a Magic 8 ball scenario to figure out what’s ahead for the season. The atmosphere is chaotic, but there are a number of things we can look at for educated clues. The climate is governed by a number of cyclical patterns like the PDO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation), ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation), the AMO (Atlantic Mutli-decadal Oscillation), the QBO (Quasi-biennial Oscillation), the AO (Arctic Oscillation) and so on. We can infer certain global patterns based on what these collection of cycles are doing and what phases they are in.

Another tool in our belt is ‘analog forecasting,’ which is basically looking at our current set of circumstances and finding similar scenarios from the past. Using these, we can see how the story tends to play out in the months ahead. The longer we keep good records of our earth’s atmospheric doings, the bigger this data base of analogs will become. Good news for future meteorologists!

More recently, a lot of attention on the polar vortex has become mainstream. There are two versions of this…the stratospheric polar vortex (wayyyy up above our heads) and the tropospheric version, which we’ve commonly called the polar jet stream for years. When the polar vortex is strong, the coldest air tends to be more stable and corralled around the arctic and high latitudes. When it is in a weakened state, it can take trips farther south and bring frequent deeper cold across the mid-latitudes.

So that’s a very cliff’s notes version of a few factors we look at. Without further ado, let’s get into what they’re pointing towards this year.

La Nina

We are now in a La Nina regime, meaning waters are cool across the equatorial Pacific. The outlook for this winter is for a ‘weak’ La Nina, though I would give an outside chance of a ‘moderate’ event. When it comes to winter, weak La Ninas and El Ninos are the absolute hardest to forecast. They’re highly variable and run all over the map in terms of outcomes here in New England. Josh Timlin made this nice graph (below) about snowfall distribution in Boston. You can see there are clear signals for the stronger ENSO events, but high variability during the weak ones. So having a weak La Nina doesn’t necessarily help us a ton. It does at least favor cold air and snow across Canada and the northern tier states, with mild and dry conditions across the southern states. But we need to look at many more variables in tandem with La Nina.

It’s interesting to note that we also had a La Nina last year, but the atmosphere didn’t really match it. A raging Pacific jet stream kept the mild air pumping into North America, producing one of the warmest winters on record for parts of the country. We’re not expecting a repeat performance this year with a more typical La Nina setup already settling in, and also because this La Nina is based farther east close to the coast of South America.