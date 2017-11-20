Tom Brady Leading NFL In Passer Rating, Passing Yards Through Week 11

BOSTON (CBS) — As it turns out, there’s nothing more reliable in the NFL than a 40-year-old Tom Brady.

With a near-perfect beatdown of the Raiders in Mexico City on Sunday afternoon, Brady maintained his spot as the NFL’s pace car. Brady completed 30 of his 37 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the 33-8 win.

In doing so, Brady kept his spot as the NFL’s leader in passer rating, jumping from 108.3 to 110.9. Chiefs QB Alex Smith took a step backward with his two-interception performance against the Giants, and he now sits in second place at 107.6, followed by Drew Brees (104.3) and Carson Wentz (103.4).

In passing yards, Brady maintains a healthy lead over everybody with 3,146. Kirk Cousins is second with 2,796, while Brees is third at 2,783.

Brady also leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (minimum 225 attempts) at 8.28. That’s better than Jared Goff (8.21), Brees (8.16), Cousins (8.10) and Smith (8.03).

Brady ranks second in touchdowns with 22, trailing Wentz and his 25. Yet Brady’s 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is best in the business, better than Smith’s 6-to-1 ratio and Wentz’s 5-to-1 ratio.

(Russell Wilson, with 19 touchdowns, will play on Monday night and catch Brady in the touchdown department with three scores against the Falcons.)

Brady’s performance at age 40 is merely a continuation of an otherworldly season at age 39. Over his last 22 regular-season games, Brady has completed 68 percent of his passes for 6,700 yards, 50 touchdowns and four interceptions.