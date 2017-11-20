Teen Shot Dead Outside Hardware Store

GOFFSTOWN, New Hampshire (CBS) — Authorities have identified the person shot and killed outside of a hardware store as 18-year-old Ian Jewell of Manchester.

Jewell was shot in the parking lot of the Main Street store, authorities said. Investigators are calling it a suspicious death, but no arrests have been made.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Goffstown Ace Hardware posted on Facebook that none of their employees or customers were injured.

Other businesses in the area were told to shelter in place as police searched for a suspect.

“We saw blue lights out and then next thing you know they were knocking on the door telling us to get everybody inside, lock the doors, don’t let anybody in don’t let anybody out,” said Brenda Cadieux, who owns a restaurant nearby.

Officials said the public is not in any danger at this time.