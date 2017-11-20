School Canceled As Police Search For Armed Suspect In I-89 Shooting

Filed Under: armed and dangerous, Elijah Gross, Interstate 89, New Hamsphire, Sutton

SUTTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — Schools were closed in Sutton, New Hampshire on Monday as police continued to search for an armed suspect.

Elijah Gross, 40, shot at his girlfriend’s car while he was a passenger in another car driving on I-89 North near Exit 10, according to New Hampshire State Police.

He was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday.

gross School Canceled As Police Search For Armed Suspect In I 89 Shooting

Elijah Gross (Photo Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police)

The shooting was reported just after 5:30 on Sunday evening and the suspect was able to flee the scene before officials arrived.

As the search continued for the armed and dangerous suspect early Monday morning, Sutton Police posted on Facebook: “Sutton residents, specifically in the area of Interest 89 exit 10, please lock your doors and vehicles and immediately report any suspicious activity.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch