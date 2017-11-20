School Canceled As Police Search For Armed Suspect In I-89 Shooting

SUTTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — Schools were closed in Sutton, New Hampshire on Monday as police continued to search for an armed suspect.
Elijah Gross, 40, shot at his girlfriend’s car while he was a passenger in another car driving on I-89 North near Exit 10, according to New Hampshire State Police.
He was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday.
The shooting was reported just after 5:30 on Sunday evening and the suspect was able to flee the scene before officials arrived.
As the search continued for the armed and dangerous suspect early Monday morning, Sutton Police posted on Facebook: “Sutton residents, specifically in the area of Interest 89 exit 10, please lock your doors and vehicles and immediately report any suspicious activity.”